Bentley Teases Return Of Extreme Continental Supersports

Bentley has officially confirmed the return of the Continental Supersports, a new rear-wheel-drive flagship that will be powered by a V8 engine producing over 640bhp (477kW).

The first official image arrives with Bentley stating that “The return of an iconic name to Bentley is imminent, 100 years after it was first introduced. This will be a rare Bentley – and one that is raring to perform. Another extraordinary car, coming soon.”

While the test mules spotted used standard Continental GT bodywork, insiders say the final version will get a far more dramatic design when it’s revealed later this year.

The Supersports name last appeared in 2017 on a range-topping Continental fitted with a 6.0-litre W12 making 700 hp (522 kW). This new model aims to show how Bentley can deliver both luxury, seen recently in the EXP 15 concept, and serious performance. CEO Frank-Steffen Walliser has spoken about introducing more extreme models to highlight Bentley’s sporting heritage, and this Supersports is expected to lead that charge.

The shift from the retired W12 to a twin-turbo V8 means the new Supersports won’t match the old car’s headline figures and will also produce less than the GT Speed’s 771 hp (575kW) hybrid setup. But thanks to extensive weight-saving, Bentley is positioning it as a pure performance model.

The 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 from the GT Speed has been reworked, with output climbing from 592 hp (442 kW) to around 640 hp (477 kW), while the 188 hp (140 kW) electric motor has been removed. Unlike the all-wheel-drive GT Speed, the Supersports will send power only to the rear wheels.

Weight reduction is at the heart of the car’s development. Sources say it will tip the scales at around 2000kg, down from the GT Speed’s 2459kg, making it the lightest model in decades.

Key weight-saving measures include ditching the plug-in hybrid system, using carbonfibre for body panels, including the roof, fitting lightweight sports seats up front, and removing the rear seats altogether. Akrapovic exhausts, custom lightweight wheels, and carbon-ceramic brakes will also feature.

The body will be extensively reworked to match its extreme performance focus and to improve aerodynamics. The large rear wing from the prototypes will carry over, joined by aggressive air channelling and extended ground-effect elements.

Production of the Continental Supersports will be strictly limited, reportedly to a few hundred units, with pricing expected to start at around R10 million. That’s a big jump from the R6,5m GT Speed, but virtually every buyer is expected to personalise their car through Mulliner, with bespoke paint finishes and interior treatments.

A small group of customers has already seen the car privately, and several have placed orders. The public reveal is planned for later this year, with deliveries scheduled to begin toward the end of 2026.