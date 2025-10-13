BMW M2 Turbo Design Edition Pays Tribute to the Iconic 2002 Turbo

The BMW 2002 Turbo was a sign of what was to come when it launched in 1973. As Europe’s first turbocharged production car and an early product from BMW’s Motorsport division, this wide-body icon helped set the standard for compact performance cars that followed. Today, the BMW M2 carries that same spirit, and BMW has revealed a new M2 Turbo Design Edition for America only that pays tribute to its legendary ancestor.

The visual connection between the two is clear. Like the original 2002 Turbo, the M2 Turbo features BMW M’s tricolour stripes hand-painted from the base of the windshield across the hood and along the trunklid. While the 1970s model came in Chamonix White or Polaris Metallic Silver, the new M2 Turbo will only be available in Alpine White.

One of the most distinctive details is the backward ‘turbo’ lettering on the gloss-black hood bulge. It might look like a mistake, but it’s a deliberate nod to the original, which used the same mirrored script so that drivers could read it correctly in their rearview mirror. The homage continues with a special Turbo badge on the trunklid and a carbon-fibre roof with subtle M-colored accents.

Inside, the attention to detail remains. The door sills light up with an ‘M2 Turbo’ logo as you step into the cabin. Black Vernasca leather sport seats come standard, while optional M Carbon bucket seats can be added. Gloss carbon-fibre trim spans the dash, door panels, and centre console, where another retro Turbo emblem sits ahead of the six-speed manual shifter.

Under the skin, power comes from the same 3.0-litre twin-turbo inline-six. Unlike the standard M2, which offers an eight-speed automatic, the Turbo Design Edition is manual only.

Production begins in January 2026, and BMW says it will be built in “extremely limited numbers,” though no official figure has been given.

Expect rarity similar to the original 2002 Turbo, of which only 1,672 were made.