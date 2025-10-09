BMW South Africa Revives Legends with 325iS and 333i Homage Editions

Two South African icons return, reimagined for a new era. BMW Group South Africa has introduced the BMW 325iS Homage and BMW 333i Homage editions, honouring the country’s rich performance heritage while contributing to local communities in a meaningful way.

Both editions celebrate the second-generation BMW 3 Series legends that shaped South Africa’s motoring culture. The BMW 325iS, affectionately called the ‘Gusheshe’, became a symbol of aspiration, speed, and street style, while the BMW 333i, produced in extremely limited numbers, remains one of the most collectable performance BMWs ever built on local soil.

Only 33 examples of each model will be produced, 66 in total, and each car will be auctioned online. Every cent raised above the reserve price will go to charities supported by BMW Group South Africa.

The BMW 325iS Homage is based on the BMW M240i xDrive and uses a 3.0-litre inline-six engine pushing out 285 kW and 500 Nm.

The BMW 333i Homage is built on the BMW M2 platform, fitted with a 3.0-litre inline-six producing 353 kW and 600 Nm and sending power to the rear wheels.

Though mechanically unchanged, both Homage models feature design touches inspired by their ancestors:

BMW 325iS Homage: double rear spoiler, classic-style wheels, M Sport Pro package, M Sport seats, front splitter, tartan-pattern Überkaro armrest trim from the original car, black door handles, 1-of-33 commemorative plaque, and colours including Mineral White, Sapphire Black, Skyscraper Grey, and Fire Red.

BMW 333i Homage: Alpina wheels, “333i Homage” decals, quad tailpipes, custom front splitter and spoilers, carbon bucket seats, tartan-pattern Überkaro armrest trim, 1-of-33 plaque, and finishes like Alpine White, Sapphire Black, Brooklyn Grey, Zandvoort Blue, and Fire Red.

The original 325iS and 333i were born out of BMW South Africa’s independence during the 1980s and 1990s, a time when local engineers operated with near-skunkworks creativity.

The 325iS was built to satisfy Group N racing rules, going far beyond the global “iS” trim to become a true performance hero with motorsport DNA. The 333i, meanwhile, was South Africa’s answer to the first M3, featuring a 3.2-litre six-cylinder engine and ultra-limited production. Both became legends that cemented BMW South Africa’s reputation for engineering brilliance and cultural influence.

According to BMW South Africa, the modern 2 Series Coupé serves as the perfect foundation for these Homage editions. Its compact proportions and traditional three-box shape recall the spirit of the old 3 Series, making it the ideal modern successor to those South African originals.

Both models will be sold exclusively via online auction at bmw.co.za/homage, starting Tuesday, 21 October 2025.

BMW 325iS and BMW 333i Homage Edition Reserve Pricing

BMW 325iS Homage Edition – R1,435,000

BMW 333i Homage Edition – R1,960,000

BMW 333i Homage Edition

BMW 325is Homage Edition