Dog-Loving Owner Commissions One-Off Rolls-Royce Spectre Bailey

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has revealed more about a very unusual one-off commission. The Rolls-Royce Spectre Bailey is a bespoke hyper-luxury EV dedicated to its owner’s Labrador-Golden Retriever mix. It made its public debut at Monterey Car Week in August 2025, and now all the intricate details have been shared.

The project came to life through Private Office New York, an exclusive by-invitation service for bespoke creations. It stands as a personal tribute to Bailey, reflecting the dog’s look and personality in almost every design choice.

The exterior features a unique two-tone finish developed by paint specialists at Goodwood. It combines Crystal Fusion with a new shade called Beautiful Bailey, which was inspired by the soft fur on Bailey’s ear. The Crystal Fusion upper section subtly shifts tone depending on the light. Along the shoulder line, Bailey’s exact paw print has been hand-painted in Rose Gold, matching the Spirit of Ecstasy that sits proudly on the bonnet.

Inside, the cabin is trimmed in Moccasin and Crème Light leather with Dark Spice and Casden Tan accents, chosen to mirror Bailey’s coat. The woodwork is finished in High Gloss Royal Walnut veneer. The highlight is a stunning portrait of Bailey set between the rear seats, crafted from more than 180 pieces of veneer and taking over four months to complete. Nine types of natural veneer were used, carefully selected for their colour, pattern, and grain direction to replicate the dog’s fur texture.

Additional details include a smaller version of the paw print motif on the passenger-side panel and an engraving of the same design on bespoke Rose Gold treadplates.

Rolls-Royce calls the Spectre Bailey a joyful expression of devotion. If you’d like to immortalise your pet in automotive form, the marque is more than happy to help create something equally personal.