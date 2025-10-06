Driven | Porsche Panamera GTS

The Porsche Panamera GTS sits roughly in the middle of a seven-strong range. On paper, it might look like the underdog next to the mighty plug-in hybrids, but the truth is this V8-powered machine has a very different job. It’s designed to be the driver’s car of the family, the one that trades pure electrified numbers for a sharper, more involving experience. We spent time behind the wheel to see if it lives up to that promise, and it didn’t take long to find the answer.

Visually, Porsche has approached the GTS with its usual restraint. There’s no oversized wing or flashy aero kit. Instead, it builds on the Panamera’s elegant lines with model-specific touches that give it presence without shouting. Black exterior details, darkened badging, a Sport package with lower bodywork, and enlarged front intakes set the tone. The 21-inch Turbo S centre-lock wheels fill the arches perfectly, while dark quad exhaust tips give the rear just the right amount of menace. It’s subtle but purposeful, and enthusiasts will spot it immediately.

Porsche has taken the already excellent cabin and injected a bit more sportiness, should you wish. You can add matte carbon trim, embossed GTS branding on the armrest, or the passenger display, but even in standard form, the cabin feels special. It’s well-built, beautifully finished, and unmistakably Porsche.

Practicality is still part of the package. The GTS is a four-seater with individual rear chairs, generous legroom, and a decent boot. Because it’s not carrying a hybrid battery pack, the luggage space is a useful 478 litres. That’s more than the V6 and V8 hybrid versions, which sit at 430 and 421 litres respectively. The hatchback design makes loading bulky items straightforward, and for a car that can blitz a back road, it’s rather usable for everyday life.

Under the bonnet is where things get interesting. The Panamera GTS uses a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 producing 493 hp (368 kW) and 660 Nm and is the only non-hybrid V8 in the range. That output launches it from 0 to 100km/h in 3.8 seconds and on to 302 km/h (188mph). The numbers tell part of the story, but this car isn’t about outright bragging rights. It’s about how it feels when you drive it.

The chassis setup plays a huge role in that. Porsche fits dual-chamber, two-valve adaptive air suspension as standard, working with Porsche Active Suspension Management in a sportier tune. The car sits 10mm lower than other Panameras and has stiffer anti-roll bars for better body control. Torque is sent through the fast-shifting PDK transmission to all four wheels via Porsche Traction Management. There’s also torque vectoring through PTV Plus, bigger brakes with red calipers, Power Steering Plus, and a sports exhaust system.

The steering is exceptional, with perfect weighting and feedback. It communicates what the car is doing, letting you push closer to its limits without guesswork. The grip levels are immense, helped by those wide 21-inch tyres and all-wheel drive system, but what stands out is the balance. The GTS is playful and composed, able to thread through a series of corners with the poise of a sports car, not a large luxury saloon. Porsche’s chassis tuning is on another level here. It inspires confidence, encourages you to drive properly, and rewards precision. Very few cars in this class come close to this level of engagement.

Then there’s the noise. The V8 has a deep growl that builds into a rich, aggressive soundtrack as the revs climb. The sports exhaust only amplifies it. Even at modest speeds, the car feels alive, its soundtrack giving every drive a sense of occasion. At full throttle, it’s properly addictive. At a cruise, though, it calms down. Wind and engine noise are kept low, the ride is firm but beautifully controlled, and the cabin remains hushed. It has that rare duality where it can be a thrilling back-road machine one moment and a refined long-distance cruiser the next.

The Panamera GTS also nails the smaller details. The driving position is spot on, visibility is good for a car of this shape, and all the major controls have a mechanical precision that makes every interaction satisfying. Even if you’re just commuting or cruising on the highway, it has a cohesiveness that makes time behind the wheel enjoyable.

When you put everything together, the GTS stands out in the Panamera range. The Turbo models may be faster in a straight line, and the hybrids might make more financial sense in some markets, but none of them will deliver the same feel.

There’s no escaping its price, though. With a starting price of R3.1m, the running costs and upfront price make it a tough sell. But for buyers who value the drive above all else, and have the means, it’s the one to get. It’s the Panamera that puts the driver at the centre of the experience without sacrificing the luxury and technology that define the model.

The Porsche Panamera GTS is one of the finest performance saloons on sale today. It blends character, involvement, and everyday usability in a way few cars can match. It’s not the cheapest, nor the most powerful, but it’s the most complete Panamera for those who actually enjoy driving.