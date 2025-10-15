Ferrari 849 Testarossa Pricing for South Africa

Earlier this year, Ferrari took the covers off their most powerful series-production car ever, the 849 Testarossa and 849 Testarossa Spider.

The hybrid drivetrain is carried over from the SF90. At its core sits a 3.99-litre twin-turbo V8 paired with three electric motors. The petrol engine now produces 818 hp (610 kW) and 842 Nm (621 lb-ft) of torque thanks to upgraded turbochargers, revised cylinder heads, exhaust manifolds, intake plenums and valvetrain, along with a lighter crankshaft and widespread use of titanium hardware.

The total output comes in at 1,035 hp (772 kW), an increase of 49 hp (37 kW) compared with its predecessor. All this grunt allows the prancing horse to spring to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.35 seconds before topping out at more than 330 km/h (205 mph).

With extra power, revised aero and updated chassis electronics, the 849 Testarossa managed a lap time of 1 minute 17.5 seconds at Fiorano, 1.2 seconds quicker than the SF90 Stradale and just 0.2 seconds off the SF90 XX Stradale. This was with the optional Assetto Fiorano pack, which trims 30 kg from the 1570 kg dry weight and adds suspension, tyre and body upgrades aimed at track use. The Spider comes in at 90 kg heavier.

Scuderia South Africa has confirmed that the 849 Testarossa will start from R12,350,000, while the Spider variant will command R13,550,000.