Ferrari SC40 One-Off Blends F40 Heritage with 296 GTB Power

Ferrari has revealed the latest creation from its exclusive one-off program, a bespoke model commissioned by one of the brand’s most dedicated clients. Called the Ferrari SC40, it’s based on the 296 GTB and serves as both a personal dream machine and a design statement from Ferrari’s Special Projects division. While pricing remains under wraps, these one-off Ferraris typically exceed seven figures and appear only once every few years.

The SC40 takes clear inspiration from the legendary F40, with a design that blends nostalgia and modern aggression. Sharp, angular lines and a fixed rear wing pay homage to the classic supercar while reinterpreting its essence for today’s era. The headlights stand out with a dark finish that sweeps beneath the front fascia, framing an oblong grille that recalls the F40’s purposeful styling.

Along the sides, the SC40 moves away from the F40’s boxy proportions. Its sculpted sills curve inward, leading to large side air intakes that feed the twin-turbocharged V6 engine. A smaller secondary intake balances the upper design, and the trademark split-line seen on icons like the F40 and F50 makes a subtle return.

At the rear, the car features an exposed design reminiscent of the F40, allowing hot air to escape from the engine bay. A pronounced rear diffuser and minimalist red light bars emphasise its modern aerodynamics and race-inspired function. Below those slim tail lights are two compact units for the indicators and reverse lights.

Inside, the cabin mirrors the 296 GTB’s layout but channels the F40’s stripped-down character. The carbon fibre trim carries a subtle greenish hue, replicating the appearance of Ferrari’s early carbon-kevlar weave from the 1980s. This material extends across the cabin floor, rear bulkhead, and even under the clamshell, giving the car a genuine old-school racing feel.

Power comes from the same hybrid setup as the 296 GTB, with a combined output of 818 hp (610 kW) and 740 Nm of torque. Performance figures match the standard model, with 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 2.9 seconds and a top speed exceeding 325 km/h (202 mph).