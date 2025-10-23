Ford Mustang Testing Even Hotter GTD To Take On Corvette

Images via Carscoops

Well, that didn’t take long. The same day the Chevy Corvette ZR1X and ZR1 toppled the Mustang GTD’s Nürburgring lap record, Ford’s CEO took it personally. Within hours of Chevy’s announcement, Jim Farley congratulated the Corvette team and replied with a sharp “Game on.” And he meant it.

There’s now a modified Ford Mustang GTD pounding laps around the ‘Ring. The car has been spotted both on and off track with some clear, and probably significant, aerodynamic changes. What’s hidden beneath the carbon fibre bodywork remains a mystery for now.

One of the most noticeable updates is a Manthey Racing-style aerodisk cover on the rear wheels, which is a lightweight design meant to improve aerodynamic efficiency and downforce. Up front, the prototype now sports dual dive planes on each side of the bumper instead of the single lower-mounted element seen on the production GTD. The new setup likely helps generate extra front-end grip at high speed.

The hood vents have also evolved. Normally, Ford leaves these open during testing to help shed heat from the engine bay, but the prototype’s vents now feature newly curved inserts. Given that Ford’s engineering team was 3D-printing various vent surrounds and aero tweaks during previous Nürburgring sessions, there’s a good chance these are fresh 3D-printed parts being trialled in real time.

The standard GTD exhaust, a titanium Akrapovič system, is notoriously loud and is actually too loud for Nürburgring sound regulations. The prototype reportedly sounds different, suggesting either a modified exhaust or a temporary setup to meet local noise limits.

Back in August 2024, the Mustang GTD became the first American car to crack the seven-minute barrier at the Nordschleife, clocking a 6:57.685. Ford wasn’t satisfied and returned in May, trimming that down to 6:52.072 after several updates. Chevrolet responded by pushing the Corvette ZR1 to 6:50.763, and then the ZR1X to a blistering 6:49.275.

It’s safe to assume Ford now has its sights set on reclaiming that title. For now, it’s unclear whether the latest prototype has already run a new time or if these sessions are just for data gathering.