Hardcore Mercedes-AMG GT Track Sport Concept Breaks Cover

Mercedes-AMG is gearing up to push the boundaries of performance once again with a new beast in the making. Following the first-generation AMG GT Coupe’s finale with the ferocious Black Series in 2021, the second-generation model is now inspiring something even more extreme: the Concept AMG GT Track Sport.

The car has been teased through a series of images showing it tearing up test tracks, cloaked in a striking yellow, red, and black wrap and armed with serious aerodynamic hardware. Mercedes calls it a “concept,” but it’s clearly more than a showpiece. The brand hints that it represents a “future member of the GT family,” and there’s every chance this could evolve into a production Black Series successor.

AMG’s engineers have stripped the GT Coupe back to its essentials, focusing on lighter construction and improved weight distribution. The company has already begun physical testing after finalising the design in late July. Under the skin sits a twin-turbo V8 that has reportedly been refined for more power and sharper response, combined with reworked suspension to push the limits of grip and control. The goal is simple: to build a machine capable of setting new lap records at circuits like the Nürburgring.

Visually, the GT Track Sport looks every bit the part. The nose is more closed off for aerodynamic efficiency, the front features a massive NACA duct and intricate side intakes, and above the front wheels sit clusters of micro-vents designed to manage airflow. One of the most striking details is the enormous swan-neck rear wing mounted high above the boot, joined by a secondary deck-lid spoiler that helps direct air more effectively beneath the wing. The rear bumper features new outlets to release trapped air, while side-exit exhausts sit just ahead of the rear wheels. It even appears to lose the rear window entirely, replaced by a sculpted intake or scoop, relying on onboard cameras instead.

The aerodynamics are a work of art. The swan-neck supports mount from above, keeping airflow under the wing smooth and uninterrupted, allowing for cleaner, faster air movement that creates more downforce. Add in that secondary spoiler and you’ve got a setup engineered to bite into the tarmac at speed.

Mercedes-AMG hasn’t shared exact figures yet, but considering the first-generation GT Black Series packed 720 hp (537 kW) from its flat-plane-crank V8, expectations are high. The concept’s focus on lightweight materials, aerodynamic refinement, and a more aggressive powertrain suggests this could be one of AMG’s most potent track machines ever.

Mercedes is expected to fully unveil the Concept AMG GT Track Sport in the coming months. Once it’s ready, it will likely hit the world’s most iconic circuits to prove its worth, and if history is any indication, it’ll be setting new records while looking every bit as dramatic as it drives.