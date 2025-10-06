Lamborghini Manifesto Concept Is Part Sculpture, Part Supercar, All Drama

Lamborghini has unveiled the Manifesto concept, a pure design study, built to give a tantalising glimpse of where Lamborghini might take its future performance cars.

The design team has gone for a cleaner, more sculptural approach than the busy shapes seen on models like the Fenomeno or Revuelto. There’s still Lamborghini’s signature Y-shaped lighting motif reminiscent of the Revuelto, but the usual overload of fins, ducts, and wings has been stripped back.

That doesn’t mean it’s shy. It sits extremely close to the ground and the extreme proportions push things far beyond what’s practical. If anyone were to actually sit inside it, they’d likely need to lie almost flat.

The nose has sharp, Aventador-like lines, while the flank features a strong character crease and swollen rear arches. The front splitter uses massive snow-plough-style elements to channel air for brake cooling and downforce.

The canopy stretches far forward, its glasshouse sitting ahead of the front wheels. The effect is very fighter jet, calling to mind the wild one-off Egoista from 2013.

The rear is unlike typical Lamborghinis. Instead of a flat back, it sharply tapers upward to make space for a huge diffuser, similar to what you’d see on a Valkyrie or Speedtail. There are no visible exhaust tips, but the presence of twelve louvres on the rear deck hints strongly at where a V12 engine could live.