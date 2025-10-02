Lamborghini Plans Even Wilder Creations After Huracán Sterrato Success

Lamborghini is preparing to push its creativity even further after the success of the Huracán Sterrato and Huracán STO proved just how far the brand can stretch its existing models.

“From a brand perspective, [these models are] giving you opportunities that are immense,” Federico Foschini, the Italian brand’s sales and marketing chief, told Autocar.

He admitted they didn’t fully exploit what the Sterrato concept could offer and hinted that similar opportunities will return in the future.

Foschini made it clear that a follow-up to the Sterrato is very much on the table. He explained that the car is ready and the market is waiting, so it’s simply a matter of putting the plan into action.

He added that Lamborghini doesn’t just want to evolve its line-up but aims to surprise people. That could include limited editions based on the Urus and Revuelto, not just the Huracán’s successor, the Temerario.

The brand has a track record of turning wild ideas into production reality. Foschini pointed to the Urus Pikes Peak run and the race-focused Urus ST-X as examples of concepts that went from thought to execution.

Beyond new derivatives, Lamborghini is also investing heavily in personalisation to increase profits without chasing higher production volumes. A new paint facility at Sant’Agata now allows for 400 different paint finishes on the Revuelto and Temerario alone, giving customers more ways than ever to create something unique.