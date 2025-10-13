Lamborghini Rethinks Electric Future: Lanzador Might Go Hybrid

When Lamborghini revealed the Lanzador concept two years ago, it represented a bold step into the electric era. The high-riding 2+2 Ultra GT was meant to be their first zero-emission model and a new chapter for the Sant’Agata icon. But that vision has shifted.

Recent comments from Lamborghini leadership show the company is rethinking its path toward electrification. Rather than launching as a fully electric grand tourer, the production Lanzador now looks likely to feature a plug-in hybrid setup similar to the Urus SE and Revuelto. The reasoning is simple: Lamborghini doesn’t believe the timing is right for a pure EV, especially when their clients demand visceral performance and emotion above all else.

The brand points to a slowdown in global EV demand and the continued success of its hybrid models as justification for staying the course. It’s a move that favours refinement over risk.

Speaking with Auto Express, CEO Stephan Winkelmann said that releasing a full EV now would be premature. “When it comes to our type of cars, [our customers] don’t see [EV] as an alternative today,” he explained. “We could do one, but I think it’s the wrong offer for the next years, for Lamborghini.”

A final decision on the Lanzador’s powertrain, which is still set for a 2029 debut, will be made soon. Winkelmann also noted that EV adoption is flattening, a trend that’s even more evident for niche performance brands. For now, the company is focused on perfecting its hybrid technology and continuing to reduce CO2 emissions across its range.

Lamborghini’s measured stance contrasts with Ferrari’s approach. Its Italian rival is gearing up to launch its first fully electric model, the Elettrica, next year, complete with early technical details that could set a new standard for EV performance.

Ferrari is clearly leaning into the electric future, while Lamborghini is choosing to move at its own pace. For a brand built on the drama of V12s, thunderous sound, and emotion-led design, the electric revolution can wait just a little longer.