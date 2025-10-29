LARTE Design Elevates the Escalade with ESTHETE Body Kit

ESTHETE is the newest project from German tuning house LARTE Design, developed exclusively for the facelifted 2024–2026 Cadillac Escalade. The team refined both the styling and structure of the kit to align with the SUV’s latest body design while maintaining its defining traits of presence, power, and luxury.

The package introduces several distinctive elements, including a two-piece front bumper overlay that features an upper section and front splitter integrated with daytime running lights inspired by the Escalade’s headlights. A newly sculpted hood adds sharper lines, while a rear diffuser fitted with LARTE’s signature vertical brake lights blends seamlessly with the factory parking sensors and towing equipment. Wider wheel arch extensions complete the look, visually amplifying the SUV’s proportions and adding a bolder stance.

All 17 components of the kit, including exclusive forged wheels, attach directly to the original mounting points without requiring modifications. Production takes place in Germany, the same region responsible for carbon components used in brands like Koenigsegg, Bugatti, and Porsche. The process covers everything from 3D scanning and CAD modelling to clay shaping and fine-tuning Class A surfaces. Each part is hand-crafted, inspected through multiple quality stages, and finished to OEM-level standards. Materials and techniques are TÜV-certified, and fitment is designed for durability and precision.

Under the hood, the Cadillac Escalade is powered by a 6.2-litre V8 engine producing 416 hp (310 kW) and 610 Nm of torque, capable of reaching 100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.6 seconds. LARTE Design’s approach with ESTHETE was to visually express that performance through form, translating mechanical strength into aesthetic emotion.

The body kit is offered in two premium material options. The first uses multilayer pre-preg carbon fibre cured in an autoclave for precise geometry and reduced weight. The second is made from a basalt composite, a natural fibre material that can be finished in body colour or glossy black. Every component is hand-polished and shipped in custom wooden crates for secure worldwide delivery.

According to LARTE Design, ESTHETE is aimed at Escalade owners who want their SUV to mirror its performance potential visually and emotionally. It enhances aerodynamics, maintains factory functionality, and gives the vehicle a more assertive, premium presence without compromising everyday usability.