LARTE Design Gives Lamborghini Urus S and Performante More Menace

LARTE Design has finally collaborated with Lamborghini, opening a new chapter where design meets emotion and every detail reflects engineering precision.

Based on the Lamborghini Urus S and Urus Performante, the Largenda styling kit builds on the SUV’s balance of supercar performance and daily usability.

Largenda refines those foundations by reshaping proportions, visually lowering the car, and adding depth to its front and rear architecture.

“With the Urus, our goal was to emphasise its proportions and presence,” says Brano Mauks, Head of Design at LARTE Design. “We visually lowered the car, refined its aerodynamics, and introduced new elements that make it more expressive and confident” he added.

The kit consists of 18 elements:



• Sculpted hood with air outtakes and dual channels for improved airflow stability.

• Front splitter and bumper insert extending the lower section.

• Front fender inserts.

• Door mouldings and redefined side panels.

• Carbon mirror caps.

• Rear wing and roof spoiler.

• Rear diffuser featuring vertical brake lights.

• Precisely integrated exhaust tips within the diffuser.

• Forged wheels designed exclusively for Largenda.

Production of the kit takes place in Germany, at the same facilities that produce carbon components for Porsche, Bugatti, and Koenigsegg. All parts fit factory mounting points with no need for structural changes.

The materials are either 100% pre-preg carbon fibre or premium composites, finished in gloss, matte, or body-colour options. Each part is TÜV-compliant and passes multi-stage tests for fitment, coating durability, vibration, and UV resistance. Components are shipped worldwide in LARTE’s wooden crates with multilayer protection.

Largenda is initially available for the Lamborghini Urus S and Urus Performante (2023–2025). Customers can request bespoke configurations, colour-matched finishes, forged wheels, and lighting details, with global orders now open.