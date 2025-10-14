Mercedes-Benz Vision Iconic Concept Previews Future of S-Class

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the Vision Iconic, a striking luxury coupé concept inspired by art deco design that previews the next-generation S-Class and teases the potential return of a two-door coupé and convertible to the line-up.

The concept highlights some of Mercedes’ most advanced upcoming technologies, including hands-off, eyes-off autonomous driving and a steer-by-wire system. It made its debut at the brand’s design studio in Shanghai, China, offering a first glimpse at the design direction for the new S-Class, set to arrive in 2028.

Front and centre is a distinctive five-slat version of Mercedes’ illuminated Iconic Grille, which first appeared on the GLC EV. The panel is larger, more upright, and pays homage to the classic grille design of the 1900 Mercedes 35 PS.

The upcoming eighth-generation S-Class will be built exclusively on the new MB.EA electric platform, while a heavily updated version of the current MRA-based S-Class will continue alongside it to extend the life of combustion-powered models in a cost-efficient way. Both versions will share an identical exterior design to unify the range, and the EQS nameplate will be dropped as Mercedes phases out separate branding for its electric models.

The S-Class could also debut a new illuminated three-pointed star emblem, a key feature of the Vision Iconic’s design.

Mercedes design chief Gorden Wagener explained that the concept draws inspiration from the golden age of automotive design in the 1930s, blending elements from some of the brand’s most iconic models. He described the cabin as “lounge first, driver second,” emphasising relaxation and style over traditional ergonomics.

The Vision Iconic also hints strongly at the return of the S-Class coupé and cabriolet, discontinued in 2021 after more than six decades as part of Mercedes’ flagship range. Insiders now suggest the models could return later this decade as part of a strategy focused on low-volume, high-margin luxury offerings.

Technologically, the Vision Iconic introduces next-generation systems under development, including Level 4 autonomous capability for fully hands-off, eyes-off driving. Mercedes’ current S-Class supports Level 3 (eyes-on) autonomy with its Drive Pilot system, but this new setup uses a ‘neuromorphic’ computer said to mimic the neural networks of the human brain. It’s claimed to be up to ten times faster and 90% more energy efficient than existing systems.

The concept also debuts a steer-by-wire system, already confirmed for the next S-Class. Combined with upgraded rear-axle steering, it promises improved agility and sharper manoeuvrability at lower speeds, pointing toward a future where driving refinement and innovation coexist seamlessly.