New Porsche Macan GTS Joins the Electric Offering With 563 hp (420 kW)

Porsche has unveiled the new electric Macan GTS, the most driver-focused version of its electric SUV range.

Slotting between the 4S and Turbo models, the GTS brings a sharper edge to the line-up. Power comes from a dual-motor setup producing 509 hp (380 kW), which can be temporarily boosted to 563 hp (420 kW) using launch control. That’s 129 hp (96 kW) and 405 Nm (299 lb-ft) more than the most powerful petrol Macan.

Much of that punch comes from the same rear motor used in the Turbo, giving the GTS a rear-biased setup for a more engaging drive. Porsche has also added an electronic rear differential, a 48:52 weight balance, specially tuned dampers and anti-roll bars, and bespoke calibration for the traction and torque vectoring systems. The suspension sits 10 mm lower than standard to reduce the centre of gravity, and rear-axle steering is available as an option. Porsche has even developed a unique electric sound profile for this model.

Despite its focus on handling over raw numbers, the GTS is still seriously quick. With launch control, it accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.8 seconds, making it 0.3 seconds faster than the overboosted 4S and only 0.5 seconds slower than the 630 hp (470 kW) Turbo. It reaches 200 km/h (124 mph) in 13.3 seconds and tops out at 250 km/h (155 mph).

Power is drawn from the same 100 kWh battery used in the 4S and Turbo, providing up to 584 km (363 miles) of range. Charging speeds hit 270 kW on an 800V DC system, allowing a 10–80% recharge in around 21 minutes.

Visually, the GTS stands apart with black exterior details, widened side skirts, and new front and rear aprons. It rides on 21-inch wheels as standard, with 22-inch options available. Inside, it mirrors the rest of the Macan Electric range with a 12.6-inch digital driver display, a 10.9-inch central touchscreen, and an optional passenger display, finished in a mix of Race-Tex and black leather upholstery.

Porsche South Africa will no longer be bringing in their electric lineup, so we will not see any variant of the electric Macan in the foreseeable future.