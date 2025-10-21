Porsche Developing Extreme Panamera Turbo GT

Images via Autocar

Porsche looks set to unleash its most extreme Panamera yet, with the Turbo GT badge expected to make its debut on the four-door super-saloon.

Spy shots show a menacing black Panamera wearing all the right cues. Gaping air intakes, huge carbon brakes, and a massive fixed rear wing replacing the usual pop-up spoiler. The front fenders now feature saw-tooth vents positioned above the wheels, identical to those found on the 718 GT4 RS and 911 GT3 RS, helping reduce front-end lift by venting high-pressure air trapped in the wheel wells. That’s serious track car engineering, not the sort of thing you’d expect on a luxury cruiser.

Inside, the prototype has been fitted with an RS-style roll cage behind the front seats, though the rear seats remain in place. It’s likely that the cage could be part of a Weissach-style package, similar to what’s available on the 911 GT3 and Taycan Turbo GT.

As for what’s under the skin, that remains unconfirmed. The test mule runs with two distinct suspension heights, suggesting it could feature the brand’s Active Ride Control system, which is currently exclusive to plug-in hybrid (PHEV) Panamera models. That means this new Turbo GT could be based on the E-Hybrid powertrain. The left-hand fuel filler flap also hints at hybrid hardware beneath the surface.

If it does use an electrified setup, expect a power bump over the current Turbo S E-Hybrid, which already delivers 771 hp (575 kW). The related Lamborghini Urus SE with its twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 plug-in hybrid setup makes 789 hp (588 kW), so it’s safe to assume Porsche will want to go even further. The outgoing Cayenne Turbo GT used pure combustion power for its 650 hp (485 kW), but with the industry shifting rapidly toward hybridisation, a V8 hybrid pushing close to 800 hp (597 kW) wouldn’t be surprising.

Porsche has proven with the Taycan Turbo GT that even heavy cars can handle like proper track weapons, and this new Panamera seems destined to do the same. Expect the finished product to arrive early next year, serving as the most powerful and track-focused Panamera ever built.

With the company shelving the SSP Sport platform originally intended for an all-electric Panamera successor, Porsche plans to keep refining its ICE and hybrid models well into the 2030s.