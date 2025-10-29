Range Rover Sport SV by Manhart Pumps Out 794 HP (592 kW)

Range Rover has always represented refinement, comfort, and luxury off the beaten path. Yet the British brand has long proven it can deliver more than quiet sophistication when the mood strikes. The Range Rover Sport, for example, takes that DNA and adds sharper edges and agility. Sitting at the top of the lineup, the SV variant already pushes boundaries with 626 hp (467 kW) and 750 Nm of torque. Still, the team at MANHART saw room for something even wilder.

Their latest creation, the MANHART SV 800, unlocks more potential from the 4.4-litre biturbo V8, turning the SUV into something truly ferocious. Power now jumps to 794 HP (592 kW) and 960 Nm of torque, thanks to the brand’s MHtronik powerbox. Complementing that upgrade is a MANHART stainless-steel exhaust system that finishes with four 115 mm tailpipes. These modifications, while impressive, are not TÜV-approved and are therefore offered for export use only. The eight-speed automatic transmission remains untouched, ensuring smooth and rapid power delivery, while the standard carbon-ceramic brakes stay as they are, though MANHART offers custom brake upgrades for those who want even more stopping power.

To give the SV 800 a stance that matches its newfound muscle, MANHART fitted a lowering kit with new coupling rods. This setup gives the SUV a lower, more aggressive presence and allows the massive 10×24-inch MANHART Concave One forged wheels to tuck neatly under the arches. The double Y-spoke wheels wear 295/35 tyres and come finished in gloss black, though other colours are available on request. The exterior also gains a signature MANHART touch: a black decal set that accentuates the body lines already highlighted by the Range Rover’s forged carbon fibre details.

Inside, the cabin remains largely untouched, as the SV already delivers the perfect blend of sport and luxury. MANHART limited the tweaks to custom floor mats embroidered with the company logo, though clients looking for a more exclusive feel can request bespoke interior options.