Rideshare Safety: What Uber and Lyft Drivers and Passengers Need to Know

Parents used to advise their children against getting into a stranger’s vehicle, but this advice no longer applies in the days of Uber and Lyft. Now, people are accepting rides from strangers all the time, but it is not the scary situation that parents used to warn their kids about back in the day. Uber and Lyft collected data on this subject, and they discovered that more than 99.99% of rideshare trips go according to plan. This is an impressive number, but it does not mean that we don’t have to take steps to be as safe as we can possibly be.

How Do You Make Sure That Your Rideshare Is Safe?

You should follow some steps each time you use accept a ride share to ensure your safety.

​• If you are going to request a ride from Uber or Lyft, don’t wait until you get outside. However, there may be times when you will be outside and in need of a rideshare. In that case, make sure that you are in a well-lit, highly populated location.

​• When you are assigned a driver, you must take the opportunity to check the person’s experience and rating before you think about getting into the vehicle.

​• Another important thing to do when the driver arrives is to ensure that the car is the make and model that you were told to expect. Also, check that the license plate is correct.

​• When you get into the car, the first thing to do is fasten your seatbelt. Your driver will give you the best rating when you do this.

​• It’s always polite to engage in small talk, but make sure that you do not give out personally identifiable information. This would be your full name, Social Security Number or email addresses.

​• Before you get into the vehicle, tell your friends or family members that you are taking an Uber or Lyft. While riding, follow your progress on a map so that you can be assured that you are going in the right direction.

​• If a driver asks you to pay in cash, refuse this request. Uber and Lyft give their passengers the ability to offer tips on their apps, so you will never need to take your wallet out of your pocket or purse during your trip. ​

How Do You Ensure That You Are Safe as a Driver?

​Passengers are not the only ones who can find themselves in sticky situations during a rideshare trip. If you are a driver, you will want to do the following to remain safe:

​• From the beginning, be sure to set your boundaries. Your passenger must know the behavior that you will tolerate and the type that you will not tolerate. This creates a safe and respectful environment for both of you.

​• Purchase rideshare insurance. It is not enough to depend on the insurance you receive from Uber and Lyft. The company’s insurance will only cover you if something happens while you have a passenger. The times when you are waiting for your passenger or driving to pick up a passenger are not covered. The company insurance leaves many gaps in which you are uninsured, so fill those gaps with your own insurance policy.

​• Passengers can become aggressive during a ride. If this occurs, you must report it promptly to Uber or Lyft and then call the police.

• If you feel unsafe, trust your instincts. You are within your rights to refuse to pick up a passenger. You can also put an end to a ride if you believe that this is the safe thing to do.

Most of the time, things go well, but following these tips will ensure that your rideshare will be as comfortable as it can be.