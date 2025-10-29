Subaru Unveils Two Bold STI Concepts

Subaru’s STI division is stepping into a new era with two fresh concept cars revealed at the Japan Mobility Show.

The Performance-B STI takes its foundation from the latest-generation Impreza, while the Performance-E STI looks firmly toward the future. Subaru describes it as an EV that “represents the future of the performance scene”, hinting at where the brand’s engineering ambitions are headed.

The Performance-E STI reveals its full exterior design but keeps its specs under wraps. Subaru says it delivers “outstanding aerodynamics and practicality” with a design that draws on brand heritage while offering a driver-focused layout and a roomy, comfortable cabin. The company also promises intuitive, thrilling driving dynamics made possible by new technology. Given the clear rally-inspired styling, an all-wheel-drive setup seems inevitable, most likely from a dual-motor configuration.

This concept is expected to lead Subaru’s next wave of performance cars. It’s a fitting tribute to Subaru’s rally legacy, arriving in the same year that marks 30 years since Colin McRae’s legendary WRC title in the Impreza. Like that car, the Performance-E STI features the dark blue paint, gold wheels, and vivid pink STI logos that became icons of the brand.

The design adds a massive rear wing, a vented bonnet, wheel vents, and a large diffuser. Despite the track-inspired elements, it’s still a four-door, just like McRae’s 1995 championship-winning machine.

By comparison, the Performance-B STI concept feels more grounded, since it’s based directly on the current Impreza hatch sold in overseas markets. It shares the same headlight design but gets an aggressive new front wing, a larger grille, and a reworked bonnet that clearly hints at STI intent.

Subaru has yet to offer a full STI version of the latest WRX, with markets like the US and Australia only getting the WRX ‘tS’ edition. That model brings sharper handling hardware but no real increase in power or major mechanical upgrades.

The Performance-B STI concept sticks with Subaru’s trademark Boxer engine paired with the brand’s Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system. Exact performance numbers remain undisclosed, and Subaru hasn’t confirmed if either concept will evolve into a production car, but both clearly point to a bold and performance-driven future for STI.