Tesla Promises “Most Epic Demo” Coming This Year For Delayed Roadster

Tesla has finally broken its silence with a small but significant update on the hugely delayed Roadster, the spiritual successor to the original Lotus Elise-based sports car.

First announced for a 2020 release, the car has been stuck in development limbo for years, but Tesla now promises what it’s calling the “most epic demo” before the end of 2025. For once, this feels like a concrete signal that the Roadster is actually nearing reality.

Tesla’s Chief Designer, Franz von Holzhausen, confirmed on the Ride The Lightning podcast that the 2025 demo is still on track. He also revealed that the production model will offer new paint options and claimed the Roadster’s performance will push the boundaries of physics. According to von Holzhausen, the team has finally reached the level of performance they initially envisioned. His comments suggest some of the long delays stemmed from technical and mechanical challenges that took years to iron out.

Despite the setbacks, von Holzhausen sounded confident about what’s coming. “I’m excited to showcase the Roadster for a lot of different reasons. The wait will be worth it,” he said.

That wait, of course, has been extreme. Few cars in modern history have seen such a prolonged gap between deposit collection and delivery. With the project running five years behind schedule, some early customers have understandably lost patience.

At this point, Tesla’s early adopters have essentially given the company an interest-free loan that’s dragged on far too long. Still, history shows that Musk eventually delivers, albeit sometimes late and sometimes with caveats, but delivers nonetheless.