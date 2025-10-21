The Baby Land Cruiser Is Here: Meet Toyota’s All-New FJ

Toyota has officially brought back the iconic FJ name, unveiling the long-awaited compact member of its Land Cruiser family ahead of its launch next year.

This new Land Cruiser variant, roughly the size of a Land Rover Defender 90, is designed to serve as the entry point into the Land Cruiser lineup and attract a broader, younger audience. Simon Humphries, Toyota’s chief branding officer, described it as a model meant to connect with a “new generation” of customers.

Underneath, the FJ shares its platform with the larger Land Cruiser 250 Series, though the wheelbase has been shortened by 270mm. The result is a footprint of 4575mm in length, 1855mm in width, and 1960mm in height maiking it a near match to the Defender 90’s proportions.

Despite its smaller size, Toyota says the FJ retains impressive off-road capability. While full technical details are still to come, it reportedly matches the 250’s ground clearance of 215.3mm and 31-degree approach angle, while offering a tight 5.5-metre turning circle. Humphries called it “a minimal footprint with a new dimension in driving performance and manoeuvrability.”

Power is provided by a 2.7-litre petrol four-cylinder engine producing 161 hp (120 kW) and 245 Nm (181 lb-ft) of torque, sent to all four wheels through a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Toyota says the FJ was designed to be lean but strong with wide arches and flared bumpers that convey a stable, confident stance. The brand has also emphasized modularity, both front and rear bumpers can be removed and replaced easily, helping with personalisation and repairs. Additional accessories include round headlights, cargo panels, and a snorkel for improved off-road capability.

Inside, the cabin mirrors the larger 250’s practical design. A 12.5-inch infotainment touchscreen sits at the centre, flanked by a series of physical buttons and switches for essential functions.

Humphries reflected on the lineup’s evolution: “Two years ago we launched the Land Cruiser 250, going back to the origin to redefine the Land Cruiser. At the end of that presentation, we promised the 250 was just the beginning. From the early days, Land Cruiser has been a family, with the 250 at the centre, 300 at the peak, and 70 as the workhorse. Now there is a new addition to the family.”

The FJ will launch in Japan around mid-2026, with overseas availability expected to follow.

The new FJ will make its public debut at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo next week.