Toyota Gazoo Racing Confirms New Supercar Reveal

If patience pays off, Toyota/Lexus’ next supercar should be nothing short of phenomenal. The last Lexus LFA rolled off the line in 2012, and since then, enthusiasts have been left speculating. We’ve seen the GR GT3 concept and the Electrified Sport concept teased, not to mention those two mysterious cars at the Festival of Speed. Now, the wait is nearly over, with Toyota Gazoo Racing set to reveal its all-new supercar on December 4.

Given GR’s recent form, confirmation alone is enough to stir excitement. So far, all that’s been shown is the launch date and a photo featuring a headlight positioned beside those of an LFA Nürburgring Package and the legendary 2000GT from the 1966 Yatabe Speed Trials. Both are icons of Toyota’s front-engined performance heritage, hinting that this new car will carry the same DNA.

The countdown page says it best: ‘The soul lives on.’ If this new model can capture the magic of the LFA and 2000GT, it’ll be something truly special.

Technical details remain a mystery for now, but judging by the thunderous sounds from the prototypes at Goodwood, it’s likely to feature a V8. Not long after Toyota unveiled the GR GT3 concept in 2022, they showcased a hydrogen-powered 5.0-litre V8. While this new car probably won’t be that experimental, it’s clear Toyota haToyota Gazoo Racing Confirms New Supercar Reveal

sn’t given up on big, emotional combustion engines. A hybrid setup seems likely, potentially pairing a V8-driven rear axle with an electric front axle for all-wheel drive. Whether it’ll be a plug-in hybrid or not is still unclear. What is clear is that anticipation is sky-high.

The original LFA was a masterpiece that challenged Ferrari on its own turf, but Gazoo Racing’s reputation was really solidified with cars like the GR Yaris, the improved GR86, and the reborn Supra. Now comes the chance to go all-out again: a true exotic built from Toyota’s motorsport experience and relentless Nürburgring development. After years of speculation, the wait is finally nearing its end.

In seven weeks, we’ll know exactly what GR has been crafting.