Yangwang U9 Xtreme Smashes Nürburgring EV Lap Record

You can see why European carmakers are nervous about their Chinese competitors. It’s not just the scale of their production, their speed with battery tech, or their software innovation. It’s the relentless determination to push through every technical wall with money, resources, and focus until the target is met. Getting an EV past 300 mph (482 km/h) is one thing. Cracking the seven-minute mark around the Nürburgring Nordschleife is another.

That the same car has done both says plenty about Yangwang’s intent. The brand has had its engineering team stationed at the Nürburgring for more than a year, working with one clear goal. The result? A lap time of 6:59.157. That makes the U9 Xtreme more than 25 seconds faster than a Tesla Model S Plaid Track Pack, and over 7 seconds ahead of Porsche’s Taycan Turbo GT with the Weissach package.

Even the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra Track Pack, which had been the Chinese EV benchmark since April, now trails behind the U9. It’s now the fastest production EV to ever lap the circuit, even surpassing Martin Kodric’s 2023 time in the Rimac Nevera.

Some might question the “production” label here. The U9 Xtreme’s monstrous 2,959 hp (2,207 kW) output hasn’t yet reached customers, and only 30 units will ever be made. But given that both Porsche and Tesla’s record-attempt cars were highly modified for bragging rights rather than buyers, it’s fair to give Yangwang its moment. The Xtreme still rides on the brand’s 1,200-volt production platform. Yes, it has a bespoke cooling system and semi-slick tyres, but it’s not hard to imagine a few showroom examples making it out into the world.

“We are dedicated to pushing the limits of what can be achieved through technology, and the Nürburgring is such a legendary challenge for cars and drivers that it is only natural for our engineers to pursue their dreams there,” said BYD Executive Vice President Stella Li. “The limited-edition U9 Xtreme has proven that it is not only the world’s fastest car in a straight line, but also a vehicle with the performance and dynamic qualities necessary to break lap records on a circuit with a wide variety of corners.”