1991 Ayrton Senna F1 Car Could Fetch Over R250 Million

The 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix on November 9 in São Paulo, Brazil, is on the scene of one of the greatest F1 races ever, and a piece of Formula 1 history is about to cross the auction block. The 1991 McLaren MP4/6 that carried Ayrton Senna to his first home victory at Interlagos is expected to sell for between $12 million and $15 million (approx R260m). The car, chassis MP4/6-1, is one of the most significant McLaren machines. Senna’s win was the last Formula 1 title won by a V12-powered car with a manual gearbox.

Held by McLaren for nearly three decades before being sold to a private owner in 2020, the car has been fully recommissioned by McLaren Heritage. It will be offered with a McLaren Certificate of Authenticity and all original race-starting equipment.

The car’s fame is tied to one of Senna’s most legendary performances. During the 1991 Brazilian Grand Prix, Senna battled both gearbox failure and a late rain shower to secure his long-awaited home win. With only sixth gear left working, he held off Riccardo Patrese to take the checkered flag just 2.991 seconds ahead, collapsing from exhaustion after crossing the line.

The win was Senna’s first on home soil after seven attempts and helped seal his third and final Formula 1 World Championship that year. The MP4/6 itself ran only that single race before being retired from active competition, preserved as a symbol of one of the sport’s defining moments.

Designed under the direction of Gordon Murray and Neil Oatley, the MP4/6 is powered by a 3.5-litre Honda V12 producing 720 horsepower and capable of revving to 13,800 rpm. The MP4/6 went on to score eight Grand Prix victories and secure both Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championships for McLaren in 1991.

Located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and offered directly from its sole private owner, chassis MP4/6-1 remains the only McLaren that delivered Senna his first Brazilian Grand Prix win. The MP4/6 auction is by sealed bid at RM Sotheby’s.