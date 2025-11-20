20 Years of Bugatti Veyron Celebration Sees 47 Of Them Come Together

Back in 2005, the Bugatti Veyron arrived and changed everything. It was the car that made the world stop and rethink what performance meant. Over 1,000 horsepower, otherworldly top speed, and a design that looked more sculpture than machine. It was the birth of the hypercar.

Two decades later, that legacy is still commanding attention. Bugatti marked the Veyron’s 20th anniversary with a series of celebrations across the globe, kicking off in Molsheim. The annual Bugatti Festival, hosted by Les Enthousiastes Bugatti Alsace, paid tribute to Ettore Bugatti’s birthday and the car that brought the marque roaring back to life. From there, owners took part in the Bugatti Petit Tour, a rolling homage to the car that pushed physics to its limit.

The party didn’t stop in France. In Las Vegas, the Concours at Wynn became a playground for Veyron history, hosting the largest gathering of the model ever seen. Forty-seven examples rolled in, representing nearly every chapter of its story. From the sleek, sinister Veyron Sang Noir with its red interior to the Veyron Sang Bleu, the first Bugatti draped in blue carbonfibre, revealed at Pebble Beach back in 2009.

There were more stars, too. The hand-painted ‘Vagues de Lumière,’ which inspired modern Chiron Super Sport one-offs, and a few of the exclusive ‘Les Légendes de Bugatti’ editions that honoured racing greats like Jean-Pierre Wimille and Meo Costantini. Of course, no Veyron celebration would be complete without the record-breaking Super Sport, still one of the most iconic speed machines ever built.

Each car told a story, with some carrying the official La Maison Pur Sang certification that traces their history through Bugatti’s archives. Together, they turned the manicured lawns of the Wynn into something closer to an art exhibition than a car show.

A few steps away, Bugatti’s main display placed a white Veyron Super Sport at centre stage, surrounded by the descendants that carry its DNA: the Chiron, Divo, Centodieci, Bolide, W16 Mistral, and the new V16-powered Tourbillon. Each one owes its existence to the Veyron’s ambition to go faster, look better, and never settle for ordinary.

From the original 16.4 to the open-top Grand Sport and the brutal Super Sport, the Veyron remains a reminder that sometimes, one car really can change the game forever.