Alfa Romeo and Maserati Unite to Create Bottegafuoriserie

Alfa Romeo and Maserati are joining forces to create the Bottegafuoriserie, described as a new hub of Italian automotive excellence. The goal is to build more than a brand or a single facility. This will become the home of Italy’s most iconic automotive interpretations, celebrating craftsmanship, innovation, and heritage.

The initiative will revolve around four key pillars. The first is the Bottega, dedicated to developing limited-production models for both Alfa Romeo and Maserati. These rare machines will follow the legacy of the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale and Maserati MCXtrema, which are vehicles built to stir emotion and push performance and design boundaries to new heights.

While details are limited for now, the broader Motor Valley region will be the heart of the Bottega, where these future creations will be imagined, engineered, and built.

Beyond limited editions, the project will include a Fuoriserie personalisation service, allowing owners to tailor their vehicles to their exact preferences. A dedicated design team will curate these options, balancing creativity with respect for the distinctive design language of each brand. The aim is to turn production cars into truly bespoke works of art. Customers will be able to visit any Alfa Romeo or Maserati dealership worldwide and design a car that fully reflects their individual style.

Honouring the past is another key mission. The Bottegafuoriserie will help preserve and celebrate the rich history of both marques through classic car restoration and certification programs. The Alfa Romeo Museum and the Umberto Panini Maserati Collection will play a central role in safeguarding and reimagining the brands’ legacies.

Alfa Romeo and Maserati want to bring history to life through modern interpretations that blend timeless design with advanced, sustainable technology and handcrafted detail without losing the soul of the originals. This could pave the way for iconic revivals, much like the return of the 33 Stradale.

A motorsport division will also be part of the hub, driven by Maserati Corse, creating a bridge between racing expertise and future high-performance road cars.

Alfa Romeo CEO and Maserati COO Santo Ficili called the launch more than a new initiative; it’s the start of a new era. He described it as a symbol of faith in Italian creativity, engineering, and craftsmanship, and the first step in a transformation that will shape the future of both Alfa Romeo and Maserati.