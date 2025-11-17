Audi Bringing Back the RS 6 Saloon Now Packing Hybrid Power

Audi is gearing up to revive the RS 6 Saloon as part of the next A6 family, and fresh spy shots confirm that development is well underway. For the first time since the C6 bowed out in 2010, the high-performance RS 6 will be offered in a second bodystyle next to the Avant.

This move lands just as Audi prepares its next wave of plug-in hybrid RS models, with the new RS 5 arriving first next year, followed by the RS 6 towards the end of 2026 or into early 2027.

Bringing back a three-box RS 6 might seem like an unexpected call, but it fits the wider picture. The A7 Sportback won’t be replaced, which means there’s no RS 7 Sportback coming to fill the role of a large four-door performance model. Globally, that format still has plenty of demand, often more than the Avant that dominates in Europe.

Much like the upcoming Avant, the new saloon wears serious bodywork and chassis changes. The prototype’s body is noticeably wider than the standard A6, giving it a properly assertive presence. Those swollen arches hide wider axles and bigger wheels, likely sticking to 22-inch designs similar to the current model.

The test car also appears to be running carbon-ceramic brakes, and you can safely expect Audi to throw in top-tier suspension hardware such as air suspension, rear-wheel steering and the latest evolution of its cross-linked hydraulic dampers.

Styling takes a familiar RS 6 approach with an aggressive front end carved out by oversized air intakes feeding the hybrid system. At the rear, a neat ducktail spoiler sits on the bootlid, improving stability while balancing the overall look. The bumper design will house a sizeable diffuser and a pair of massive exhaust openings positioned close together, thanks to the complexity of the hybrid exhaust routing.

The big mystery for now is which plug-in hybrid setup Audi has chosen. Early chatter pointed to a V6-based system, mirroring the plan for the next RS 5. That would have left space for an all-electric RS 6 e-tron to take the performance crown. But Audi’s EV roadmap has shifted, and the electric RS 6 project in its original form has been shelved.

At the same time, the market has spoken. AMG’s smaller hybrid setups haven’t hit the sales numbers they hoped for. Meanwhile, BMW is having huge success with the new M5 and its plug-in hybrid V8, and with a Touring version on offer, it’s putting real pressure on Audi’s long-held stronghold in the super-estate world.

Audi will need to respond, and the direction this RS 6 Saloon takes will tell us exactly how they plan to do it.