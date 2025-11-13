Three colours, four rings. Audi’s first Formula 1 challenger arrives with a look that’s deliberately simple but still grabs attention. This debut design for the 2026 season, wearing the name Audi R26, was previewed in Munich ahead of a full livery reveal set for January.

The overall theme borrows cues from the Audi Concept C shown earlier this year. Even with a sharp split running through the bodywork, the three-tone palette comes together smoothly thanks to a blend of titanium, carbon black and a fresh shade Audi calls Lava Red.

The carbon black sections aren’t simply painted dark panels but raw carbon fibre that reads as black in person. That darker base wraps around the core of the car and works with the Lava Red to add a bit of emotion to an otherwise restrained design. Forward of the engine cover, the titanium finish brings a subtle, almost magnesium-like sheen.

Along with the engine cover, the Lava Red accents trace the outline of the front wing, highlight the large sidepod intakes and mark the top intake above the cockpit. What you see here also isn’t the final aero package, which Audi will keep hidden until pre-season testing in Barcelona.

During the reveal, Audi CEO Gernot Döllner said that entering Formula 1 marks the next stage in the company’s evolution. Audi is clearly reconnecting with its motorsport heritage, not just for brand building, but to remind the world what it has done since 1981 when the original Quattro made its rally debut.

Döllner added that motorsport has always been a core part of Audi’s identity. According to him, Formula 1 will push the company to become leaner, faster and more inventive. Audi doesn’t plan on joining the grid just to participate. The goal is to win, with the ambition of fighting for a World Championship by 2030, while acknowledging that reaching the top in F1 takes time, consistency and a willingness to challenge everything.

It’s a bold stance for a team that hasn’t yet completed a single race lap. Still, Sauber’s form this year offers some confidence. Under Jonathan Wheatley’s leadership, the team has made progress, including Nico Hulkenberg’s podium at Silverstone. Rookie Gabriel Bortoleto struggled in Brazil but has shown enough pace to suggest he’ll be a strong asset.

Kick Sauber sits ninth in the Constructors’ standings. The drop since the summer break has been more about misfortune than a lack of performance. With 62 points heading into Las Vegas, the future Audi squad still has a real shot at eighth or even seventh before the chequered flag in Abu Dhabi. Haas is only eight points clear, Aston Martin sits ten ahead, and while Racing Bulls are twenty up the road, stranger things have happened.