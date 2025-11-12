Audi Spotted Testing The Rumoured RS3 GT

Audi’s five-cylinder engine is nearing the end of its story, but not before one last encore. The company is preparing a special RS3 variant, spotted recently at the Nürburgring wearing heavy camouflage and some aero changes. Wide front canards, a chunky front lip, and enlarged intakes make it clear this version is tuned for the track. Despite the aggressive setup, it’s expected to remain road legal but will be sharper, stiffer, and far more focused.

Watch the prototype closely and you’ll see glowing brakes and a noticeably lower ride height, suggesting upgraded suspension and stopping power. Inside sits a full roll cage, a development touch that won’t appear in the production car but signals the intent. Expect tweaks like lighter materials, improved steering precision, and stickier rubber when the finished car appears.

As for the heart of the beast, Audi hasn’t confirmed if the 2.5-litre turbocharged inline-five will gain extra power. The current setup delivers 394 hp (294 kW) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft), but there’s talk that engineers could squeeze more from it. Former Audi Sport chief Sebastian Grams once hinted the motor had more potential left to unlock.

Audi CEO Gernot Döllner has already said the five-cylinder will bow out when Euro 7 emissions standards take effect in late 2027. The brand could make it compliant, but the investment wouldn’t pay off given the small number of units left to sell.

Still, Audi seems determined to celebrate its legend properly. The Nürburgring car was a five-door Sportback, but it’s almost certain a Sedan version will follow. Over in the VW Group family, Cupra continues to use the same five-cylinder in the Formentor VZ5, and whispers suggest a future Golf R might also inherit it, though that remains speculation for now.