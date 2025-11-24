Baby Mercedes G-Class Spied For The First Time

The Mercedes-Benz Little G is set to land by 2027 as the new gateway into a broadened G-Class family, following a strategy similar to what JLR has done with the Range Rover and Defender lines.

Fresh spy shots captured by Autocar give us our first proper look at a camouflaged prototype, and the size difference is immediately obvious. This downsized footprint puts it right in the path of JLR’s upcoming Defender Sport, another compact SUV built with the same tough, lifestyle-driven brief.

Visually, the ‘Little G’ sticks to the familiar squared-off silhouette of the full-size model, complete with the classic three-window layout and the trademark rear-mounted spare wheel. Even so, Mercedes has given it its own lighting signature to ensure it stands apart from both combustion and electric G-Class models.

Its debut follows comments from Mercedes CEO Ola Källenius, who recently confirmed that test mules would be roaming public roads “very soon”.

Former tech chief Markus Schäfer previously explained that the entry model will sit on a bespoke platform designed to keep it as true to the G ethos as possible. According to him, “The G is a very special, authentic car, and the Mini G has to be authentic.” He made it clear that this required an all-new architecture rather than adapting an existing one. He described it as a “miniature ladder-frame chassis” with characteristics inspired by the full-size G, especially regarding suspension setup and wheel proportions, even if not to the same extreme.

Schäfer also noted that the Little G will rely on a large number of its own components, including most of the bodywork. In his words, “I can’t even take a door handle from the current portfolio, because the G-Class has such unique door handles.” As development continued, the team found themselves creating more and more bespoke parts to make sure the car looked right and performed as expected.

While the G-Class remains available in both combustion and electric formats, Autocar reports that the Little G will be EV-only.

Mercedes design chief Gorden Wagener said the new model will essentially be a “tweaked” G-Class, with subtle updates that make it even more modern than the G580 EQ electric model revealed last year. He described it as a careful evolution: slightly sharper lines, younger headlight graphics that still retain a circular theme, and detail changes rather than major design departures.

Wagener added that the team approached the project with restraint, noting that the G’s status as a design icon leaves very little room for radical change. The goal was to preserve the character of the original while giving the smaller sibling its own fresh edge.