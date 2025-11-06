BMW X3 20 Pure Design Added To South African Lineup

BMW South Africa has added a new member to its popular X3 range with the launch of the BMW X3 20 Pure Design, built at the brand’s Rosslyn plant and positioned as the entry point to the local line-up.

Slotting in alongside the X3 20d, X3 30e, and X3 M50 xDrive, the new variant keeps the familiar styling but introduces a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine paired with 48V mild-hybrid technology. The engine produces 148 kW and 335 Nm. It can reach 218 km/h (135 mph) while returning an average of 7.5 l/100 km.

Priced from R1,107,760.40, the X3 20 Pure Design aims to combine practicality, luxury, and value. Based on the X3 xLine specification, it includes the BMW Iconic Glow kidney grille, 19-inch alloys with run-flat tyres, electric seats, comfort access, LED headlights, a panoramic glass roof, and aluminium satin-finish accents.

The cabin remains unchanged and includes a curved touchscreen running Operating System 9, ambient lighting through the Interaction Bar, and upholstery in black or espresso brown Veganza synthetic leather. Highlights include a Harman/Kardon sound system, wireless charging, and driver aids such as Park Assist and Driving Assist. Practical touches like a power-operated tow hitch and a luggage capacity of 570 to 1,700 litres round off the package.

BMW Financial Services backs the X3 range with a selection of flexible finance and lease plans, allowing customers to tailor payment terms and options.

The Pure Design philosophy, first seen in the 1 Series and 2 Series Gran Coupé, continues to resonate with South African buyers who appreciate authentic BMW design, intelligent specification, and advanced tech.