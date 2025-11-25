Driven | Lamborghini Urus SE

The Urus has always been the SUV that acts like it didn’t get the memo about being sensible. It’s loud, large, unapologetic and very Lamborghini. So seeing it step into the plug-in hybrid world feels a bit strange at first… until you drive it.

Lamborghini’s entire line-up is now electrified, but the Urus SE is the one positioned as the practical choice. Practical is relative, of course, because this thing now punches out 789 hp (588 kW) thanks to a V8 that refuses to be downsized and an electric motor that adds proper shove rather than token assistance. After spending a little bit of time with it on the open road and now driving it on our less-than-ideal roads, the big takeaway is simple. The hybrid badge doesn’t dilute the madness.

The Urus remains pivotal for Sant’Agata. It turned the brand from a low-volume exotic maker into a sales machine, bringing in younger buyers and becoming the company’s bread and butter. So this SE update isn’t a clean-slate redesign, but a substantial refresh aimed at sharpening the look, boosting efficiency and adding new depth to the driving experience.

The cosmetic changes tidy up areas that previously felt a bit too flashy. The front looks cleaner with a redesigned bonnet and new lighting signatures. The back end is more divisive, with horizontal elements that soften some of the brute-force visual drama, but still keep it recognisably Urus.

Thanks to the extra grunt from the e-motor, 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) takes just 3.4 seconds, and if you keep your foot planted, you will go all the way to 312 km/h, which is borderline absurd for a family SUV. The hybrid system isn’t only there for fireworks. It can run silently up to 135 km/h, offers around 50 km of EV-only driving if you take it easy, and actually sips fuel on long runs when the battery is full. Driven hard, of course, it still drinks like a thirsty V8.

The clever bit is how seamlessly the system decides what to use and when. Leave it in hybrid mode, and it blends combustion and electric power with real finesse. Select EV mode for creeping around town, or Performance when you want the full theatrical assault. And the assault is still there. The V8 roars awake when you hit Sport, the exhaust opens up, and the Urus turns from quiet cruiser to rowdy street monster almost instantly.

The handling is, quite frankly, ridiculous for a two-tonne-plus SUV. Rear-wheel steering, active anti-roll bars and that e-motor pushing from the back make it feel far more agile than the numbers suggest. It rotates cleanly out of corners, and the electric torque fills in any gaps in the V8’s delivery. You never forget its bulk, especially on narrow roads, but the control systems do a sterling job keeping the mass in check.

Ride comfort sits somewhere between firm and never-quite-settled at low speeds, but improves dramatically when you go faster. Road noise from the giant wheels is noticeable, but not unexpected.

Inside, Lamborghini hasn’t messed with the formula too much. A new infotainment setup, updated graphics, and some reshaped sections of the dashboard modernise things. The styling still leans heavily into theatre with the fighter-jet switches, lift-to-start flap and prestigious materials. Space for four adults is excellent, and although the underfloor boot area disappears due to the battery, overall cargo volume is unchanged (if you decide to leave your spare wheel at home).

The price has escalated since the Urus first arrived. The SE starts at R4,875,000 and heads far north of R6m once you start ticking the personalisation boxes.

What stands out most is how Lamborghini has leaned into electrification without sacrificing personality. The SE still has attitude. It still feels outrageous, but it now adds a layer of civility and usable electric driving that broadens its appeal.

The Urus SE signals how Lamborghini plans to navigate the road to full EVs, and that is clearly not by becoming boring, but by adapting while keeping the theatrics alive.

In typical Urus fashion, it’s loud when you want it, quiet when you need it, and completely unnecessary in the best possible way.