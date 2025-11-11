Final GMA S1 LM Set to Fetch R300 Million at Las Vegas Auction

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is shaping up to be one of the year’s most exciting events, and some of the biggest drama might happen off the circuit. Gordon Murray Special Vehicles will auction off the final S1 LM during the weekend, with Chassis #1 set to headline the benefit gala on November 21.

The S1 LM is an extraordinary piece of engineering. Forget any car that’s ever been dubbed a successor to the McLaren F1, as this is the real spiritual heir. It’s hand-built, ultra-exclusive, and created purely for the driver. If Gordon Murray had access to modern materials and manufacturing techniques when he made the original F1, this is what it would’ve been.

Only five examples of the S1 LM will exist, echoing the five McLaren F1 LMs that celebrated the F1 GTR’s 1995 Le Mans win. Chassis #1 marks the final allocation available for sale, and the successful bidder won’t just take home a car, they’ll collaborate with Murray himself to create their bespoke specification, much like the bespoke supercar process of the 1990s.

Beneath its lightweight carbon fibre body lies a 4.3-litre naturally aspirated GMA-Cosworth V12, developed exclusively for the S1 LM. It produces more than 700 hp, revs to a screaming 12,100 rpm, and pairs with a six-speed manual gearbox. The car targets a weight of just 957 kg (2,150 pounds).

To make room for the larger-displacement V12, Murray removed the rear fan and cooling pack, fitting a bespoke Inconel exhaust wrapped in 18-karat gold heat shielding. The four central exhaust tips are a direct homage to the 1995 Le Mans-winning McLaren F1 GTR.

The car holds deep personal significance for Murray, who worked on it during his cancer recovery. He has said that the focus and purpose of the project played a major role in his healing process.

RM Sotheby’s expects the car to fetch around $20 million when it goes under the hammer. That figure is boosted by its rarity. All five planned units were initially sold to a single buyer, and that hasn’t changed, according to GMSV. It seems that the original owner has chosen to release at least this one for auction.

There’s one caveat for American collectors, though, as the car only qualifies for import under the “Show or Display” exemption. Fortunately, Murray himself will help guide the process. The auction listing states that “Gordon Murray will assist with the necessary steps to have the S1 LM added to the approved list for this eligibility.” However, buyers will still be responsible for paying all import duties, tariffs, taxes, and any costs related to federalising the vehicle if they choose to do so.