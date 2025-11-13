Future McLaren SUV To Pack Hybrid V8 in 2028

McLaren’s long-rumoured move into the performance SUV world finally has some real momentum behind it. A fresh report points to 2028 as the year we’ll see the company roll out its first high-riding model, built around a hybrid V8 setup.

The info comes from Automotive News, which learned what went down at a global dealer gathering on 11 November at the McLaren Creation Centre in Bicester. Behind closed doors, McLaren executives apparently revealed an early look at a project known internally as ‘P47’.

People in the room described it as a five-seater with hybrid power and overall dimensions in the same ballpark as a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, only a bit larger. The clay model they were shown sat on huge 24-inch wheels and carried the kind of sculpted, muscular stance you’d expect from a brand trying to make a statement in the world of exotic SUVs.

McLaren hasn’t come out and confirmed any of this, but the clues have been stacking up. Back in September, new CEO Nick Collins mentioned that a model with more than two seats was in the works.

There’s more happening behind the scenes, too. The same report outlines an aggressive product plan that stretches to 2030, with new reveals planned every year up to 2028.

One of the big launches will be a hybrid coupe expected to deliver close to 800 horsepower from a V6 paired with a mild-hybrid system. It’s pencilled in for 2027. McLaren is also said to be preparing a final run of the 750S for that same year, fitted with a roof scoop and a larger rear wing to send it off properly.