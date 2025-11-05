Close Menu
    Heritage Customs Unveils Bespoke Defender Pick-Up Conversion

    The Land Rover Defender lineup covers just about everything, from practical commercial vans to the wild 626bhp (467kW) OCTA. But, until now, there’s always been one missing piece, a pick-up.

    This first-ever modern Defender pick-up isn’t from JLR itself but from Heritage Customs. The Dutch outfit started with the long-wheelbase Defender 130 powered by the 5.0-litre supercharged V8 producing 419 hp (312kW). They chopped off a section of the roof to make way for a proper truck bed, added a roll hoop for structure and style, lined the bed, and fitted a roof rack that even holds the spare wheel that is normally found on the tailgate.

    Heritage calls it a semi-coachbuilt project, which makes sense because it keeps much of the Defender’s rugged look while introducing a new format. Buyers can tailor their builds with bespoke paint, unique wheels, custom interiors, and a range of accessories created in-house.

    There’s not just one version either. The Heritage Edition shown here embraces a more classic and elegant aesthetic, while the Urban Edition, developed by Urban Automotive, takes things in a more aggressive, contemporary direction with its all-black exterior, wheel-arch cladding, and quad lightbars across the windscreen.

    The Defender pick-up debuted at Heritage Customs’ headquarters in the Netherlands. Customers can secure a build slot now, with conversions starting around £60,000 and taking two to three months to complete.

    A full production version of the Urban Edition is set to be unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July 2026.

