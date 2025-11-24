Manthey Racing Make Porsche 911 GT3 Even Faster

When you think of performance, brands like Porsche usually handle things in-house. They are a sports car company after all. But every rule has its exception. Manthey Racing started life at the racetrack and built a reputation by pushing Porsches to their limits since 1996.

That relationship grew to the point where Porsche now owns 51% of Manthey, and the team is trusted with sharpening the brand’s GT models. We’ve already seen Manthey versions of the 991.2, the 992-generation GT3 RS, the 991-generation GT2 RS, and the 718 Cayman GT4 RS. Now there’s a new kit aimed squarely at the updated 992.2 GT3.

Porsche’s familiar Weissach Package is the go-to upgrade for many models, but this Manthey kit goes deeper by focusing only on the 911 GT3. It concentrates on revised aerodynamics, a new suspension setup, and stronger braking hardware.

More downforce means higher cornering speeds, with suspension tuned for track precision and brakes built to cope with repeated hard use.

Porsche says the entire underbody has been reshaped into one continuous aero surface, helped by wider underbody turning vanes and a new luggage compartment floor cover.

Up front, the lip grows by 0.47 inches, teamed with new diffuser fins under the nose that boost downforce at the front axle. The swan-neck rear wing is wider and now wears a Gurney flap. Larger endplates curve inward to guide airflow cleanly, and the rear diffuser uses longer fins to add even more downforce without increasing drag.

At the rear, carbon-fibre aerodisc wheel covers help slice through the air.

As for suspension, the Manthey kit brings a fully adjustable four-way coilover setup built for serious track work. Rebound and compression can be tweaked without tools, and the front axle gets a ten percent stiffer spring rate to handle the added downforce and sharpen the car at the limit. The payoff is stability over kerbs and better control at top pace.

Optional 20 or 21-inch rims cut six kilograms compared to the standard wheels. Braided steel brake lines come standard for a stronger pedal feel, and PCCB-specific racing pads can be added for even more bite.

Manthey also adds a few visual touches. Carbon door sills with illuminated Manthey lettering, LED door projectors, optional side lettering, and coloured aerodiscs all bring some individuality. The tow straps can be ordered in red, black, or yellow.

And the numbers? The latest Manthey-equipped 911 GT3 lapped the Nürburgring Nordschleife in 6:52.981 minutes, trimming 2.76 seconds off the previous kit’s time.