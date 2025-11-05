Meet Travis Pastrana’s 670 hp (500 kW) Subaru Brataroo

Hoonigan and rally legend Travis Pastrana have taken the Subaru Brat and turned it into a full-blown stunt monster, built for tyre-shredding madness with 670 horsepower (500 kW) and active aerodynamics.

The build was handled by Vermont Sportscar, the same team responsible for Pastrana’s Subaru WRX rally machines. Gone is the Brat’s humble 1.6-litre engine, replaced by a turbocharged 2.0-litre flat-four that delivers 670 horsepower (500 kW) and 922 Nm (680 lb-ft) of torque, revving all the way past 9500 rpm. That makes it the highest revving car ever used in a Gymkhana video in more than a decade and a half of doing them.

The Brat’s body has been completely reimagined using carbonfibre, featuring an array of active aerodynamic elements reminiscent of Pastrana’s wild ‘Family Huckster’ Subaru GL. These systems help manage balance and control while the car is airborne, letting Pastrana fine-tune pitch and rotation mid-flight. That sentence alone is mind-boggling.

Inside, the original dashboard has been swapped for a lightweight carbonfibre setup, while nods to the Brat’s vintage charm remain through flax-composite panels inspired by its old wooden trim. Even the air-conditioning controls have been repurposed to operate the active aero system.

This wild creation is set to feature in the next instalment of the iconic Gymkhana video series, filmed in Australia, where it fittingly carries the name ‘Brataroo’.

Pastrana added: “This BRAT’s completely unhinged – in the best way possible. It’s got the soul of a vintage Subaru with the tech to do things no Gymkhana car has ever done. Every part of it is designed to take abuse, fly big, and come back for more. It’s hands down the craziest Gymkhana car we’ve ever built.”