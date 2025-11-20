Mercedes-AMG Reportedly Killing Some Four-Cylinder Models Next Year

Mercedes-AMG has taken plenty of criticism for turning the latest C63 into a four-cylinder plug-in hybrid. Yes, the output is huge, but many fans still miss the old V8’s character. Earlier whispers hinted that an eight-cylinder could return to the line-up, and now a fresh report suggests the current C63 S might not be the only four-pot AMG on its way out.

German outlet Elektroauto-News claims that several four-cylinder AMG models are scheduled to bow out by May 2026. Citing what seems to be an internal memo from Mercedes Germany shared in October, the report says the C 43, GLC 43, and GLA 35 are expected to stay in production until February 2026, while the current C 63 and GLC 63 will run through May. According to the same memo, the GLA45+ isn’t facing any interruption.

If things unfold as suggested, the driving force behind these exits is a new European noise regulation set for July next year. Even so, losing these specific cars doesn’t automatically mean AMG is walking away from performance versions of the C-Class, GLA, or GLC.

The memo apparently notes that dealers will soon be briefed on possible successor products. That could mean updated four-cylinder models that meet the rules, new six-cylinder options, or maybe even the long-rumoured V8 C-Class making a comeback. Here’s hoping.