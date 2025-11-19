Porsche Cayenne Electric Revealed With Up To 1,140 HP (850 kW)

Porsche isn’t stepping away from its EV roadmap, and realistically it couldn’t even if it wanted to. The Cayenne is next in line for electrification, following the Macan, and the pricing is sharper than many expected.

In a tricky market Porsche is rolling out a model that carries serious weight: the Cayenne. The larger sibling to the Macan is now offered as a full EV, even though not everyone will be thrilled about the switch. After a run of softer sales and some uncomfortable financial results, Stuttgart has adjusted course and will keep the current combustion and plug-in hybrid Cayenne models on sale because it’s clear a full migration to EVs isn’t happening overnight.

The Cayenne Electric is designed to make that transition a bit easier. Arriving early next year as the Cayenne Electric and Cayenne Turbo Electric, it brings numbers that will make even the most committed petrol fans pause. On overboost the Turbo peaks at 1,140 hp (850 kW), 1,500 Nm, and tops out at 260 km/h. The 0–100 km/h sprint takes 2.5 seconds. In normal use the Turbo supplies up to 845 hp (630 kW). The entry version produces 402 hp (300 kW) and 835 Nm, hits 0–100 km/h in 4.8 seconds, and reaches 230 km/h.

Range comes in at around 640 km, and peak charging hits 400 kW. The 113 kWh battery can jump from 10 to 80 percent in about 16 minutes. Inductive home charging is available, although the €5,000 option will make some wince. According to outgoing CEO Oliver Blume, the Cayenne Electric delivers performance that shifts expectations for SUV dynamics and charging. Engineers are just as proud of the braking system, with up to 600 kW of recuperation allowing most stops to be handled through energy recovery despite a kerb weight close to 2.5 tonnes.

Every variant gets all-wheel drive and adaptive air suspension. The Turbo adds a rear axle cross-lock for traction and active roll control for tighter body management. Rear-axle steering can be added. A slippery shape drops drag to 0.25, helping stretch range. Overall length stays at 4.99 m, but the wheelbase grows by 13 cm to 3.02 m, improving rear-seat room. The rear bench is electrically adjustable as standard, switching from a relaxed angle to an upright cargo-friendly setup.

Inside, the cabin upgrades include larger screens, such as a curved central OLED, along with heated armrests and materials that wouldn’t feel out of place in a high-end luxury saloon. Boot space runs from 781 to 1,588 litres, with a 90-litre frunk for extra flexibility.

Prices begin at €105,200 for the Cayenne Electric and €165,500 for the Cayenne Electric Turbo. These models, and any future electric models, will not be hitting the South African market.