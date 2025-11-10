Porsche Cayenne Electric To Be Revealed Next Week

Porsche has confirmed that its second all-electric SUV, the Cayenne Electric, will make its global debut on 19 November during a digital world premiere starting at 15:00 CET. Just three days later, the new model will be unveiled to the public for the first time at the Icons of Porsche Festival in Dubai.

It has been more than twenty years since Porsche took a bold step into the SUV world with the original Cayenne. Since 2002, it has managed to blend sports car performance with everyday practicality, becoming one of the brand’s biggest success stories. Now, the Cayenne Electric aims to redefine that formula for a new era, combining the driving precision Porsche is known for with the benefits of electrification.

Built on Porsche’s latest EV platform, the Cayenne Electric promises impressive performance, strong long-distance comfort, genuine off-road ability and top-tier efficiency. Porsche says it will set new benchmarks in its class for driving dynamics, charging performance, and digital connectivity. The model will join the existing Cayenne lineup, which currently includes petrol and plug-in hybrid options, expanding the range to meet the demands of modern performance SUV buyers.

Shortly after the digital reveal, on 22 and 23 November, the Cayenne Electric will make its physical debut at the fifth Icons of Porsche Festival in Dubai. The 2024 edition attracted around 28,000 Porsche fans from across the world, setting the stage for another major celebration of Porsche heritage and innovation.