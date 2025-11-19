Rolls-Royce Builds a One-Off Black Badge Ghost Inspired by Video Games

Being wealthy enough to follow every whim has its perks, and the Black Badge Ghost Gamer proves it. This one-off Rolls-Royce was commissioned by a tech entrepreneur and brought to life by the Bespoke team at Goodwood.

Under the skin it’s identical to any other Black Badge Ghost, keeping the same V12 in its slightly sharper state compared to the standard version of the brand’s entry-level saloon. The rest of the car, though, is anything but familiar.

Open the doors and the illuminated treadplates reveal classic arcade prompts written in retro 8-bit style: Level Up, Insert Coin, Press Start, Loading. It sets the tone for what follows.

The roof is dotted with LEDs arranged as 80 pixel-style battle cruisers, complete with randomised laser-fire animations. The Illuminated Fascia ahead of the passenger displays a gunship picked out using 85 tiny stars. Even the rear tray tables carry an inlaid Cheeky Alien graphic that appears in other parts of the cabin too.

Between the rear seats sit two stainless steel flying saucers, and each seat carries its own embroidered designation: Player 1, Player 2, Player 3 and Player 4.

“Delivered to a tech entrepreneur, this commission shows how Black Badge responds to the passions, tastes and cultural codes of a new generation of collectors,” said RR, “who dare to play differently.”