Talos XXT Turns the Ferrari 599 GTB into a Street-Legal Race Car

Talos Vehicles, a British engineering outfit known for crafting exclusive performance machines, has revealed its latest creation after two years of development. At first glance, it looks like a heavily reworked Ferrari 599 GTB, and that’s because it is, but this new model, called the XXT, takes inspiration from the hardcore track-only 599XX.

Power comes from a reworked 6.0-litre V12 engine pushing out 665 horsepower (496 kW) along with 624 Nm (460 lb-ft) of torque. The engine is paired with Ferrari’s F1-style six-speed paddle-shift transmission, though buyers can opt for a manual gearbox if they prefer. Talos claims a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint time of 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 330 km/h (205 mph).

The XXT wears a bespoke carbon-fibre body that closely mirrors the styling of the 599XX, sitting on 20-inch forged wheels with optional single-nut hubs. Customers can choose between left- or right-hand drive configurations, depending on their market.

Only five examples will be built, each tailored to the buyer’s exact specifications. Customisation options include unique paint finishes, interior materials, matte or gloss exterior trim, and a range of performance upgrades for the engine, drivetrain, and exhaust. Buyers can also add an optional roll cage and in-car entertainment package.

Ferrari’s original 599 GTB Fiorano ran from 2006 to 2012, spawning variants like the 599 GTO before it was succeeded by the F12berlinetta. The current successor in Ferrari’s front-engined V12 lineage is the 12Cilindri.

Pricing for the Talos XXT starts at a whopping £950,000 (approx. R22 million) and requires a 599 GTB donor car. Each build is carried out at Talos Vehicles’ facility in Yorkshire, England. The company’s past projects include custom reimaginings of the Porsche 911, Fiat 500, Ford S2000, and various Land Rover models, including the Range Rover and Defender.