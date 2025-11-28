The Final Bugatti Bolide Is Finished

The mighty W16 that defined Bugatti’s modern era is almost at the end of its chapter. The final Chiron-based Bolide has now been completed, a track-focused monster that delivers 1,578 hp (1,177 kW) at 7,050 rpm on standard petrol.

This last example is number 40, and it isn’t just another Bolide. Finished in Black Blue with Special Blue Lyonnais accents and paired with Lake Blue Alcantara and Light Blue Sport stitching inside, the spec was created to match the owner’s Type 35.

Bugatti won’t say who the client is, but it’s someone loyal enough to have ordered the last Veyron Grand Sport in the same colours. Roughly 340 units of the original 35 were made, though the Targa Florio-ready 35T bowed out after only 13 cars. The 35B remains the most potent of the line thanks to a 2.3-litre engine combined with the 35C’s Roots-type supercharger.

With the Bolide now complete and locked into the brand’s legacy, Bugatti still has Mistral production running into 2026. That’s also when we’ll see the arrival of the all-new V16 Tourbillon.

A very different beast to the Chiron, the Tourbillon is the first road car shaped under Mate Rimac’s leadership at Bugatti Rimac. The exterior and interior design remain pure Bugatti, while Rimac contributed the 800-volt electric system that pairs with the bespoke Cosworth-built V16.

That engine is something else. Spinning to 9,000 rpm, it produces 986 hp (736 kW) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque. It works with an eight-speed gearbox and three permanent magnet electric motors, bringing total system output to a ridiculous 1,775 hp (1,323 kW). Still, the carbon-bodied Tourbillon weighs 1,995 kg (4,398 pounds), which makes the now-retired Bolide look featherweight at 1,450 kg (3,197 pounds). The Bolide also leans heavily into motorsport hardware.

Everything from its BBS forged aluminium wheels to its oversized Michelin racing slicks and carbon-carbon brake discs is built for serious track use. Even the seats form part of the structure, with pads added directly to the carbon monocoque.

Its FIA-certified carbon tub houses an X-shaped racing yoke with eight buttons and two dials. Top speed is capped at 380 km/h (236 mph), and power is channelled through an all-wheel-drive setup paired with a racing-focused dual-clutch transmission.

When Bugatti greenlit limited production, Volkswagen Group priced the Bolide from 4 million euros, securing its place among the world’s priciest track-only machines. And for perspective, the sold-out Mistral starts from 5 million euros.