Toyota’s New Four-Cylinder Expected To Push Out 400 HP (298 kW)

Toyota is developing an all-new high-performance four-cylinder engine that looks set to take on the best from Mercedes-AMG.

Nearly a year has passed since the mysterious mid-engined GR Yaris M first appeared, serving as a test platform for Toyota’s next-generation performance motor. Now, after EVO spent some time in Japan with the engineers behind it, there is a clearer sense of what’s coming.

Developed by Gazoo Racing, the 2.0-litre G20E is a four-cylinder evolution of the 1.6-litre G16E three-cylinder used in the GR Yaris and GR Corolla. Toyota says the move from three to four cylinders came down to refinement. While the triple was strong on torque and efficiency, the additional damping and software required to smooth out its natural vibrations made it less practical for certain applications.

Alongside this project, Toyota is also developing a new naturally aspirated 1.5-litre four-cylinder for regular hybrid models, but this 2.0-litre turbocharged unit is aimed squarely at performance. It’s expected to produce around 400 horsepower (298 kW), putting it right up against Mercedes-AMG’s 415 horsepower (309 kW) M139 engine, one of the most powerful four-cylinders in production.

The best part? Toyota isn’t stopping there as engineers hinted that higher outputs are already being explored, possibly in combination with a dual-motor hybrid system.

Although the GR Yaris M remains a test mule, Toyota has confirmed that the engine has been tested in road-going cars too. If the production version ends up with a manual option, it would stand out in a segment dominated by automatics.

While there’s no official word yet on which model will debut this engine, speculation points strongly toward a next-generation GR Corolla, which would leave the current 296 hp (221 kW) model in the dust.