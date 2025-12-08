1016 Industries Gives Lamborghini Temerario Widebody Makeover

Some Lamborghini fans and customers think the Temerario plays things a bit too neat, especially parked next to the wilder Revuelto. For those who want more attitude, 1016 Industries out of Florida has built a wide-body kit that gives the hybrid V8 bull enough edge to wear an STO-style badge without any irony.

Up front, the makeover starts with a two-tier splitter and aggressive bumper wings. The hood and fenders get fresh vents cut in, while the front and side air intakes have been reshaped. The side pieces now feature arrowhead elements that flow right into those newly swollen rear arches.

The real headline is the wider stance delivered by big fender extensions that inject a race-car feel into Lamborghini’s super sports car. The kit is completed by new aero-influenced alloy wheels that look like they belong on a time attack machine.

At the back, things get even more serious with a fixed rear wing that recalls the Gallardo Superleggera. There are twin roof scoops feeding the V8 beneath, and a more brutal diffuser paired with bumper details influenced by the Huracán Tecnica.

1016 says buyers can spec the kit in FRP, carbon fibre, or forged carbon. Each option comes with a huge palette of colours and finishes, so owners can go as subtle or as wild as they dare.

This package sticks to visual drama only, but the Temerario hardly needs extra muscle. The plug-in hybrid setup already pushes out 907 hp (677 kW) by pairing a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 with three electric motors.

Rumour has it Lamborghini is working on a hotter version packing more than 1,000 hp that could follow the lineage of Superleggera, Performante, STO, and Tecnica variants. Whispers also suggest a non-electrified version and a rugged Sterrato-inspired off-road edition could join the family in time.

Sales for the 1016 Industries body kit are expected to begin in February 2026.