1994 McLaren F1 Sold For Over R400 Million At Abu Dhabi Auction

RM Sotheby’s wrapped its landmark Abu Dhabi sale on Friday, December 5th, delivering one of the region’s most memorable collector car auctions so far. The event took place outdoors at the stunning St. Regis on Saadiyat Island, with the excitement amplified by the Formula 1 finale happening just across the water at Yas Marina.

A total of 32 cars were originally consigned, although the Aston Martin One-77 (Lot 421) was withdrawn before the auction. Just over 30 cars remained for a sunset preview that gave bidders a close look before the action kicked off. McLaren and Ferrari were the clear stars of the show, both in presence and final results.

Bidding was strong from every direction, whether online, over the phone, or in the room. The moment everyone will remember was the sale of a 1994 McLaren F1 with Brunei Royal ownership history and a factory-installed High Downforce Kit fitted in 2007. It brought in a whopping $25.3 million (approx. R428 million). As chassis 014 of only 64 road-going F1s, it was the highest sale of the night and one of the most significant collector car results of the year.

Other major results included a Pagani Zonda Riviera (Lot 417) that sold for $10.13 million. Originally a Zonda F, it was extensively upgraded by Pagani with a roof scoop, carbon fibre details, a large rear wing, and a beautiful Riviera white and blue finish. A GMA T.50 (Lot 431), one of the first public sales of Gordon Murray’s modern masterpiece and spiritual successor to the McLaren F1, closed at $5.63 million.

Ferrari also had a commanding night. An ex-Alain Prost 1990 F40 (Lot 418) reached $3.88 million. A 2014 LaFerrari (Lot 418) achieved $3.38 million, and a Monza SP2 (Lot 409) hit $2.53 million. Prices remained strong for the F12tdf, 812 Competizione, and 458 Speciale A, reinforcing that limited-run Ferraris remain some of the most desirable and liquid modern collectables on the market.

Beyond Italy’s prancing horse, a Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach (Lot 419) brought in $1.71 million. Completing the top ten was a 2011 Ferrari SA Aperta (Lot 407), one of only 80 built, selling for $1.56 million.

Abu Dhabi wanted to make a statement. It delivered.