BMW Z4 Final Edition Marks the End of a 30-Year Era

The BMW range is about to lose its only two-seat sports car for the first time in three decades as Z4 production wraps up in March 2026. The current third-generation model has been around since 2018 and famously shares its platform with Toyota’s A90 Supra, which also bowed out earlier this year. Before the curtain falls, BMW is giving enthusiasts one last shot at it with the Final Edition.

Orders open in late January 2026 for a short window, and this final G29 Z4 gets a handful of touches to mark its send-off. The biggest change is a matte black paint option created exclusively for the Final Edition, although buyers can still choose any other Z4 colour without paying extra. Gloss black trim from the Shadowline package is fitted as standard, as are red brake calipers, which sharpen the car’s already stealthy stance.

The cabin picks up its own set of tweaks. Red contrast stitching runs across the dash, centre console, door cards and the Vernasca leather M Sport seats. The door sills feature a model-specific trim piece, and the steering wheel blends leather and Alcantara, tying the space together with a subtle performance edge.

Customers can configure the Final Edition with any of the available engines in your region.

Although not limited by a fixed production number, BMW says the Final Edition will only be on offer briefly, making it a tempting option for collectors.

The Z4 never quite became the Porsche Boxster rival many hoped it would be, but the model carved out its own identity. The second-generation car from 2009 embraced a softer GT character that resonated strongly in the US where the car did particularly well. The very first Z4 was built at BMW’s Spartanburg plant in South Carolina before production later shifted to Europe, with the current model assembled alongside the Supra at Magna Steyr’s facility in Graz.

This Z4 closes a chapter that began with the Z3 in 1995, which evolved into the first Z4 in 2002. BMW’s quirky Z1 ended in 1991, so it never crossed paths with the Z3’s arrival. The Z3 started life as a compact, driver-focused roadster, although it never quite delivered the purity many expected. BMW M stepped in with the famously stiff and characterful M Coupe, better known as the Breadvan, which earned cult status even if it wasn’t the ideal 911 alternative.

The outgoing Z4 made a genuine push to restore some sporty intent without sacrificing comfort. Toyota’s exacting requirements for the shared platform undoubtedly helped, and the result was the best balance the Z4 had ever struck between agility and refinement.