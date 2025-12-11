BRABUS Unleashes 888 HP (662 kW) Upgrade For Bentley Continental GT and GTC Speed

BRABUS has introduced two new high-output takes on the Bentley Continental GT Speed and GTC Speed, called the BRABUS 900 SUPERBLACK and the BRABUS 900. These models mark the brand’s first Masterpiece Supercars based on Bentley platforms and arrive with a heavy focus on added performance, visual drama and bespoke cabin work.

The familiar 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 receives a substantial upgrade through new BRABUS turbochargers, a revised forced-induction setup and a flow-optimised carbon airbox. The combustion engine alone now produces 700 hp (522 kW), up from the stock 591 hp (441 kW). Torque rises from 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) to 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) and remains available across a wide band from 2,500 to 5,000 rpm. Working together with Bentley’s standard hybrid system, including a 188 hp (140 kW) electric motor, total output climbs to 888 hp (662 kW) and 1,100 Nm (811 lb-ft). According to BRABUS, this allows both versions to run from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.9 seconds. The SUPERBLACK coupe reaches 335 km/h (208 mph), while the cabriolet is electronically limited to 285 km/h (172 mph).

The changes extend beyond straight-line numbers. BRABUS fits a stainless-steel exhaust with active valve control, giving the driver the choice between a quieter mode for town use or a more pronounced V8 soundtrack. The exterior package is built around new carbon components designed to sharpen the look and improve airflow to radiators and brakes. The reshaped front fascia incorporates a carbon lower section with an integrated spoiler and larger intakes, and at the rear the exposed-carbon spoiler and diffuser frame four carbon-sheathed titanium tailpipes. BRABUS badging in exposed carbon finishes off the visual changes.

Both cars ride on forged 22-inch Monoblock ZM PLATINUM EDITION wheels featuring a large disc face set behind twenty thin spokes. The coupe and cabriolet wear 275/35 ZR22 tyres up front on 10J wheels and 315/30 ZR22 at the rear on 11.5J wheels. A lowering module drops the ride height by about 20 mm (0.8 in.) to improve stability without sacrificing overall comfort.

Inside, BRABUS applies its usual made-to-order approach. Customers can choose from a huge range of leathers, microfibres, colours, stitching patterns and carbon trims. The examples shown feature leather-heavy cabins with BRABUS Shell quilting and embossed Double-B logos, extending across seats, floor sections and luggage compartments. The SUPERBLACK goes for an all-black finish, while the cabriolet is trimmed in Nocturne Brown. Carbon elements on the dash and centre console, illuminated BRABUS sill plates, anodised aluminium pedals, and a redesigned dashboard clock add to the cabin’s bespoke feel.

Pricing for the BRABUS 900 SUPERBLACK starts at 489,200 euros (approx. R9.7m), while the BRABUS 900 Cabriolet begins at 538,800 euros (approx. R10.6m), both excluding VAT in Germany.