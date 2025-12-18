LARTE Design Gives BMW X6 A Refined Edge

LARTE Design has unveiled its Performance Light Package, a new exterior styling kit developed specifically for the BMW X6 G06 LCI (2023 to 2026). The package introduces a revised design approach for the facelifted X6 and represents the brand’s final product release of the year.

The project was developed in Germany using a full OEM-style process that included 3D scanning, clay modelling, CAD engineering and A-class surface finishing. LARTE says the package reflects extensive customer feedback, a focus on premium craftsmanship, and its aim of offering high-quality customisation without compromising the original design of the vehicle.

The Light Package was created in response to demand from X6 G06 LCI owners looking for a subtle, modern way to personalise the updated model. Rather than altering the car’s core geometry, the focus was placed on refining proportions, strengthening the lower body line, and creating better visual balance between the front and rear. The end result is a cohesive upgrade that sharpens the stance, enhances road presence, and leans into the sportier character of the facelifted X6.

Project highlights include a two-piece front splitter that uses a modular construction developed specifically for the LCI model. This approach allows for a more precise front-end profile while ensuring long-term relevance as BMW evolves the X6 line-up.

The modular side skirts are designed as multi-piece components to simplify global logistics. Visually, they lower the vehicle and create a cleaner, more technical connection along the lower beltline.

At the rear, the diffuser is engineered to work with the factory exhaust tips and incorporates LARTE’s signature vertical brake light design. Its compact dimensions are intended to ensure safe worldwide transport without sacrificing visual identity.

All components are offered in either pre-preg carbon fibre or a premium painted basalt composite. This allows owners to choose anything from a bold carbon contrast to a seamless body-colour finish.

According to LARTE, owner feedback played a key role throughout development. Practicality, individuality, and long-term relevance were prioritised, including consideration for how the design would age alongside future X6 generations. The aim was to give owners the ability to shape the car’s character through materials, colour and geometry, even within a segment crowded with premium SUVs.

Manufacturing takes place in Germany at facilities that also produce carbon components for brands such as Porsche, Mercedes-AMG and Koenigsegg. The development and production process includes full 3D vehicle scanning, clay modelling for proportion refinement, CAD engineering, A-class surface finishing, and hand assembly with final adjustments. Each component is produced to OEM-level tolerances and prepared for global delivery in reinforced LARTE wooden crates.

For BMW X6 G06 LCI owners, the Performance Light Package is positioned as an accessible entry point into premium customisation. LARTE highlights benefits such as a sharper visual identity, a more athletic stance, clear aerodynamic logic along the lower body, multiple personalisation options through material and finish choices, and full compatibility with factory mounting points for everyday usability.

The package includes a two-piece front splitter, modular side skirts, rear diffuser, signature vertical brake lights, rear bumper trims, rear bumper ailerons, front fender inserts, and a choice of carbon fibre or painted composite finishes.

The LARTE Performance Light Package is available to order worldwide with installation supported through authorised partners.